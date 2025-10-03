I have not endorsed HH for the 2026 election- PF Presidential candidate Willah Joseph Mudolo

WILLAH J. MUDOLO

FOR ZAMBIA



LESS TALK, MORE ACTION



—



STATEMENT FROM THE WILLAH J. MUDOLO CAMPAIGN



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



October 3, 2025





Setting the Record Straight: Willah J. Mudolo Rejects Fake Endorsement Reports, Reaffirms Commitment to Zambian People



The Willah J. Mudolo Campaign categorically and unequivocally rejects the fabricated reports circulating on social media which falsely claim that Willah Joseph Mudolo has “endorsed HH for the 2026 election.” This is nothing less than a malicious attempt at political deception—a typical case of fake news designed to mislead the public.





Our campaign’s position remains unchanged—Zambia must move in a new direction. What we need is a leader who will genuinely care about the interests of every single citizen—that means you, your family, and the people in your neighborhood. So, if you hear any story saying we’re planning a political deal or endorsing the government that’s currently in charge, know that it’s a complete and blatant lie. They are trying to hide the truth about how deeply we are committed to bringing about real, transformative change.





Let’s be honest—the problems our beloved country is facing right now are the biggest and most painful proof that the current government has failed you. This widespread suffering is not propaganda; it is the daily, crushing reality for the majority of our people.





What they are claiming about an endorsement is simply a calculated lie. It completely misrepresents our deep commitment to you, the Zambian people.



Look at the facts, and don’t listen to the noise designed to confuse you:





– The cost of living is so high, it has become the number one stress—the major headache—in every single household.



– More than 20 hours of loadshedding is not just unbearable; it is a deliberate act of sabotage against small businesses! The government has left majority of our people in the dark and killed the few chances they had to get ahead.





– The devastating truth is that countless children will go to bed hungry tonight. This is the ultimate proof of this administration’s unfulfilled promises and the crushing failure of their leadership.





These bitter facts show that the promises made leading up to the 2021 election—the reason you stood in the queue that day—have been totally thrown away. This is a cruel betrayal of your trust and your hope. We refuse to be fooled by their big talk of “economic growth” that only exists on paper and cannot even buy you a single bag of mealie-meal! The power to change our future rests with a leadership that cares about you—the person—before any dirty political game.





Willah J. Mudolo will never betray the trust of the Zambian people by supporting an administration that has made our nation drown in such widespread and profound suffering. Our path is decided: Change is coming!