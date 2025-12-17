I have officially reported the cases of bribery  against Members of Parliament from Independents and the Opposition- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
ANALYSIS ON EMV LIVE AT 20;00HRS; Bill 7 and those that supported it.
I have officially reported the cases of bribery and intimidation perpetrated by President Hakainde Hichilema against Members of Parliament from Independents and the Opposition.
Bill 7 garnered support from the opposition. We now have credible information on how it was done.
1. They were acts of bribes ($150,000.00) per Opposition MP
2. Intimidation and threats of arrests.
3. Principled positions.
4. Usual rogue MPs
these caetgories;
1. Rogue MPs- President Hakainde Hichilema has installed expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga as PF President.
2. Chabinga’s Chief Whip, Anthony Mumba-Kantanshi
3. Chadiza MP- Jonathan Daka
4. Davison Mungandu
Those PF MPs collaborating with UPND
1. Banda Ackleo -Vubwi
2. Banda Allen Chinwemwe
3. Andrew Lubusha-Chipangali
4. Mwale Simon- Nchelenge
5. Mungandu Davison-Chama South
6. Sunday Chanda-Kanchibiya
7. Daka Elias- Msanzala
8. Sibingile Mwamba- Kasama
Supported Bill 7 for receieving gifts only;
1. Banda Allen – Chimwemwe
2. Chewe Kabwe T- Lubanseshi
3. Chibombwe Leevan- Bahati
4. Chibuye Christopher -Mkushi North
5. Kalimi Robert -Malole
6. Katambo Michael J.Z -Masaiti
7. Lungu Mwaiwanu L- Kapoche
8. Mpundu Cliff- Chembe
9. Mulenga S Kampamba-Kalulushi
10. Mushanga Sydney- Bwacha
11. Musonda Elias-Chimbamilonga
12. Mwanza Dr. Aaron- Kaumbwe
13. Marjorie Nakaponda-Isoka
14. Masauso K. Tembo-Sinda
INDEPNDENTS +Gifts
1. Emmanuel Banda- Muchinga
2. Joel Chibuye- Roan
3. Gystave Chonde- Milenge
4. George Kandafula- Serenje
5. Moses Moyo-Luangeni and Second Deputy Speaker
6. Warren Mwambazi-Bwana Mkubwa
7. Misheck Nyambose-Chasefu
8. Menyani Zulu- Nyimba
VOTED TO ANNOY PF LEADERSHIP AND GIFTS
1. Christooher Shakafuswa
VOTED BECAUSE OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS
1. Christopher Kangombe
Facilitators; State House Special Assistants for Politics-Levy Ngoma, Deputy Government Chief Whip, Likando Mufalali
You’re a very dull person. How do send names without evidence? It shows how shallow minded and malicious You’re. You call yourself ati Ambassador? How embarrassing to the diplomatic profession. No wonder the Government defaulted under your reigm. It was full of dunderheads.