I have officially reported the cases of bribery  against Members of Parliament from Independents and the Opposition- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

ANALYSIS ON EMV LIVE AT 20;00HRS; Bill 7 and those that supported it.

I have officially reported the cases of bribery and intimidation perpetrated by President Hakainde Hichilema against Members of Parliament from Independents and the Opposition.





Bill 7 garnered support from the opposition. We now have credible information on how it was done.



1. They were acts of bribes ($150,000.00) per Opposition MP

2. Intimidation and threats of arrests.

3. Principled positions.

4. Usual rogue MPs

these caetgories;



1. Rogue MPs- President Hakainde Hichilema has installed expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga as PF President.

2. Chabinga’s Chief Whip, Anthony Mumba-Kantanshi

3. Chadiza MP- Jonathan Daka

4. Davison Mungandu

Those PF MPs collaborating with UPND

1. Banda Ackleo -Vubwi

2. Banda Allen Chinwemwe

3. Andrew Lubusha-Chipangali

4. Mwale Simon- Nchelenge

5. Mungandu Davison-Chama South

6. Sunday Chanda-Kanchibiya

7. Daka Elias- Msanzala

8. Sibingile Mwamba- Kasama





Supported Bill 7 for receieving gifts only;

1. Banda Allen – Chimwemwe

2. Chewe Kabwe T- Lubanseshi

3. Chibombwe Leevan- Bahati

4. Chibuye Christopher -Mkushi North

5. Kalimi Robert -Malole

6. Katambo Michael J.Z -Masaiti

7. Lungu Mwaiwanu L- Kapoche

8. Mpundu Cliff- Chembe

9. Mulenga S Kampamba-Kalulushi

10. Mushanga Sydney- Bwacha

11. Musonda Elias-Chimbamilonga

12. Mwanza Dr. Aaron- Kaumbwe

13. Marjorie Nakaponda-Isoka

14. Masauso K. Tembo-Sinda





INDEPNDENTS +Gifts



1. Emmanuel Banda- Muchinga

2. Joel Chibuye- Roan

3. Gystave Chonde- Milenge

4. George Kandafula- Serenje

5. Moses Moyo-Luangeni and Second Deputy Speaker

6. Warren Mwambazi-Bwana Mkubwa

7. Misheck Nyambose-Chasefu

8. Menyani Zulu- Nyimba





VOTED TO ANNOY PF LEADERSHIP AND GIFTS

1. Christooher Shakafuswa



VOTED BECAUSE OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS

1. Christopher Kangombe



Facilitators; State House Special Assistants for Politics-Levy Ngoma, Deputy Government Chief Whip, Likando Mufalali