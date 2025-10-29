I HAVE REJECTED OFFERS FROM TRADITIONAL FUNDERS OF POLITICS – SANGWA





JOHN Sangwa says he has declined offers from the traditional funders of politics, insisting that he wants Zambians to provide funding.





The Movement for National Renewal leader also says the Terms of Reference for the Technical Committee on Constitutional amendment are a scam.





Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s Costa programme, Sunday, Sangwa argued that political experience was not a yardstick to the presidency.





He added that despite individuals having experience, the country was “in the toilet”.



“I have heard this talk about experience, ‘no, you lack experience’ and so forth. My answer is very simple: where has that experience taken us in 60 years? What is the outcome of that political experience that people market?



News Diggers