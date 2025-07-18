I have today suspended facebook page  comments sections until Edgar Lungu is buried- Miles Sampa

CHIDZIWITSO (NOTICE)
Our FB page objective and vision has been and is to motivate upcoming youth talent, artist or skills, give hope to the poor or unemployed, via our Ubuntu corner help the vulnerable in our society, commiserate with those in mourning and above all advocate against injustice to any of Zambia’s citizens in all our 10 Provinces. We exhale love, empathy, peace and harmony here.
We have however recently noticed that haters of ECL & his family were catching feelings each time we mourn him here or pass our personal opinion on the impasse. They have been hired by people I know to use pseudo names to break cyber laws here full of hate as they know are guaranteed immunity due to their patronage or proximity of one way or another. We know cash paid out and data bundles sent for the ‘assassin mercenary’ job here.
We are left wondering why some find it hard to exhibit love to all especially those in mourning but instead hate, hurt with anger (or hunger) non stop as if they are not the ones in power. lol !
Consequently and as a mark of respect to ECL & his family, We have today suspended our comments sections until ECL is buried. This more so that as national right now we are not in normalcy & have not moved on until he is buried.
We refuse to give them a free platform here to exhale their individual or collective frustrations & hatred. They are free to do it or character assasinate us on their known hate pages that they own.
#MyLastPicTakenWithECL
Zikomo
MBS17.05.2025
Good gesture Miles Sampa. We are dealing with a rotten breed.
They move from platform to platform , face book, or whatever , just insulting under fake names… shamelessly hiding behind north East Names.
Not even the Vatican has been spared.
Now they are in South Africa, under South African names, ‘mercenaries ‘ to destroy Edgar Lungu…to abuse him even in death.
The grieving Lungu family is under siege from their sponsored degenerates, operating under ‘ mercenary organizations ‘. They don’t realize the pain and danger they are subjecting this family to…
And these insulting thugs, the dregs of Zambia, then masquerade themselves in holiness, talking about dignity! What dignity is there in this rotten behavior we have been subjected to from the time they entered politics, and worse in the last 4 years?
Miles is not hatred. Its the truth. And it seems you dont want to hear the truth.
The essence of the facebook page was for people to communicate their views and for you to be heard.
Its clear that you are a man who wants to give your views and be heard. But in turn dont want to hear what those that want to speak to you have to say.
That isnt NOT COMMUNICATION (and if am wrong check the definition of the word).
Learn to learn Ba Sampa. We only stop learning when we die. Its a process of being alive. We are not perfect so we need to learn to learn so that where we are wrong we are corrected. And its only those that see you or hear you that note those short comings. You can never ALWAYS see your own mistakes.