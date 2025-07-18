I have today suspended facebook page  comments sections until Edgar Lungu is buried- Miles Sampa

CHIDZIWITSO (NOTICE)



Our FB page objective and vision has been and is to motivate upcoming youth talent, artist or skills, give hope to the poor or unemployed, via our Ubuntu corner help the vulnerable in our society, commiserate with those in mourning and above all advocate against injustice to any of Zambia’s citizens in all our 10 Provinces. We exhale love, empathy, peace and harmony here.





We have however recently noticed that haters of ECL & his family were catching feelings each time we mourn him here or pass our personal opinion on the impasse. They have been hired by people I know to use pseudo names to break cyber laws here full of hate as they know are guaranteed immunity due to their patronage or proximity of one way or another. We know cash paid out and data bundles sent for the ‘assassin mercenary’ job here.





We are left wondering why some find it hard to exhibit love to all especially those in mourning but instead hate, hurt with anger (or hunger) non stop as if they are not the ones in power. lol !





Consequently and as a mark of respect to ECL & his family, We have today suspended our comments sections until ECL is buried. This more so that as national right now we are not in normalcy & have not moved on until he is buried.



We refuse to give them a free platform here to exhale their individual or collective frustrations & hatred. They are free to do it or character assasinate us on their known hate pages that they own.



#MyLastPicTakenWithECL



Zikomo

MBS17.05.2025