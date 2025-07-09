I HAVEN’T BEEN TRAVELING BECAUSE OF EDGAR LUNGU’S FUNERAL– PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has refrained from traveling in order to help bring closure regarding the funeral of late former President Edgar Lungu.

The Head of State revealed that he has been engaging privately with the family of the late former President to find a way forward.

Speaking this morning during a meeting with the United States Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, President Hichilema described the current situation as unfortunate.

“It’s not the way we respect the dead in our culture ,African culture. I believe it’s the same in many cultures. So we are looking for a solution in that direction. Quietly, we are talking to each other with the family,” he said.

President Hichilema also addressed social media speculation about his health, joking that he had seen posts suggesting he was unwell.

“I saw on social media , they think I’m dying tomorrow. Someone said, ‘Ah, he has not been seen at a traditional ceremony.’ Actually, at the traditional ceremony last weekend, I sent another minister to represent me,” he said.

Earlier, President Hichilema said Zambia is ready to reset its relations with the United States, focusing on changes in that country’s foreign policy.

He said Zambia is committed to leveraging the shift under the Donald Trump administration to build and advance the US-Zambia partnership.

The President also called for an expedited increase in US investment in Zambia’s key sectors, especially through joint ventures.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Gonzales noted that despite Zambia’s vast potential, the country has not attracted significant American investment.

“Despite the massive potential across this economy and nation, the business environment has not succeeded in attracting American businesses to spur that opportunity into reality. Others have exploited the environment, labor, and laws , at the cost of the Zambian people,” he said.

He added that the meeting was an opportunity to reset bilateral relations for mutual benefit.

“My team is committed to supporting Zambia in efforts to seize this moment, to act now, and to turn this relationship into one that delivers more tangibly and boldly for both our countries,” Mr Gonzales said.

(Mwebantu, Wednesday, 9th July, 2025).