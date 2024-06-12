I HOPE THE ZAMBIA POLICE HAVE A CONTINGENCY PLAN TO MANAGE A JJ BANDA ABDUCTION CASE- Sikaile Sikaile

I HOPE THE ZAMBIA POLICE HAVE A CONTINGENCY PLAN TO MANAGE A JJ BANDA ABDUCTION CASE

Warning ⚠️ Long article. If you are allergic to knowledge and reading, please stay away!

Having trained in the private security industry by well-experienced and skilled military and security experts, and drawing on my individual experience from the field, one of the most important things they taught me was to psychologically assess a suspect’s potential tactics when they are cornered by you as a security officer.

Some suspects will pretend to be nice or victims at the beginning, with the sole intention of escaping the situation. Last time, I told you that Sakwiba Sikota had messed up the script, and in all fairness, I suggested that JJ Banda should fire him; otherwise, more troubles would arise. For the sake of an unbiased review, I suggested that he must hire Makebi Zulu to help him at least buy time, which was his only option. Thank God he listened, as you saw yesterday when Makebi Zulu was quoted as his new counsel making demands on behalf of the JJ Banda.

Let’s get to the main point of my analysis of the JJ Banda script today:

It is a psychological warfare between the police, Hon. JJ Banda, and his handlers. I hope police officers are aware that they are dealing with some of the best political actors of the 21st century, equivalent to Hollywood superstars. The goal of this warfare is to seek public sympathy and appear persecuted in the eyes of the public, and then be allowed to go home and “recover.” If the police are naive, they will be doomed. Remember, the OP, as it stands, is very compromised, and they will never see JJ Banda again, and it will be blamed on the state as the abductors. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

How is it possible that a person cleared by the best doctors to be ready for interviews collapses all of a sudden? If you want to know what is at play, read Saboi Imboela’s NDC page. How did the admin know about the so-called days of rest at home? That’s where they want him to go.

If a patient of interest to law enforcement officers is admitted to the hospital, officers are always in constant touch with medical staff to confirm when the patient is ready for an interview.

Hon. Banda has one big challenge: there are people who need to get to him before the police do. So that they coordinate the script.

With the constant series of collapses, two in a row, JJ Banda is hoping to be taken home to his so-called family. The idea is to have the UKA scriptwriters briefed on what JJ Banda has already told the police and reorganize the narrative. As things stand, none of them know what he has said to authorities in his initial response.

So, my worry is that this back and forth between Ibex Police and Mainasoko Hospital will continue for the foreseeable future if the police have no contingency plan. JJ Banda will continue collapsing, and the public will become agitated, assuming persecution. This must be avoided at all costs.

Officers, remember, you have interviewed people out of coma. You have recorded statements from dying people with no hope of recovery (dying declaration statements). Why can’t you use these protocols to record Hon. Banda’s statement?

Can you think outside the box and find a contingency plan to interview Honourable Banda? If he loves Mainasoko so much, go interview him there in the presence of the doctors.

If you have forgotten, this is the same JJ Banda who once claimed to have had his limbs broken by Dora Siliya during campaigns for Petauke Central. He was in a wheelchair and used this claim during campaigns to defeat Siliya. Two days later, he was dancing at campaign rallies. I know most Zambians don’t love history, but some of us history helps us to analyze critical issues better.

You must know that there are drugs that can make a person drowsy and appear ill. Search people visiting JJ Banda to ensure no one sneaks such drugs at him.

Eyes on the ball, JJ Banda must narrate what happened the day he disappeared.

If you don’t have a contingency plan, I promise you will continue shuttling between Ibex police station and Mainasoko military hospital and eventually look like you don’t know what you are doing.

Zambia police criminal operations team, also find time to watch world criminal cases and learn how those with heinous crimes escape punishment. In law enforcement, it will help you quickly assess the situation.

Also consider the Thabo Bester case in South Africa, where he faked his death while in prison. They brought in a vulnerable young boy and placed him in Bester’s cell. With the help of others, Bester escaped from prison, and they burned the innocent boy, claiming his ashes as Bester’s remains. For almost two years, the state believed Bester was dead. Last week, Bester asked the judge for the death penalty, stating he wanted to die and rest. He also hinted at political manipulation, similar to the situation with JJ Banda. The target is President HH, aiming to tarnish his reputation and make it difficult for him to govern Zambia. This was the initial script that’s why you saw several meetings prior to this incident. It is sad that some religious leaders were part of these meetings. Very disappointing.

The OP is oblivious to the fact that this is political maneuvering. Many actions are being taken to undermine the president’s integrity, but the OP remains unaware. Anyway, how can a serious OP, maintain a wife of an enemy of the state who is on the run to be in charge of International Intelligence?The United States invests billions in the CIA because they understand that information is powerful. OP, is a sensitive department of governance. It is like the dressing room where you go naked. This is where the strength of the state is secured.

For a moment, police, keep in mind that if JJ Banda had died or remained missing, our nation would be in turmoil. The narrative of strategic individuals sending misleading messages to the public would have sown division. Today, the president, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and your security wings would have been labeled as murderers. Use this opportunity to clear your names because God knows the truth behind the situation.

Even my learned brother, Makebi Zulu, knows that this is a serious case for his client, but he has no option but to navigate the situation as best as he can.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist/ Analyst