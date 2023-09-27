I impregnanted her because she looked unserious with school, jobless boyfriend tells court

THE public gallery of the Lusaka Boma Local Court last Thursday buzzed with sighs of shock and surprise when a 24-year old jobless youth of John Leng Compound unashamedly announced that he impregnanted his Grade 10 girlfriend because she looked unserious with school.

From his away-from-class practical biology lesson, the girl earned herself an inflated stomach that subsequently saw her drop out of school.

Sadly, she was eventually deported to the village by her family when her child died soon after birth.

Christopher Moonga admitted responsibility of the pregnancy saying he was even ready to pay the K10,000 damage to her family but failed because he was jobless.

Two years after the incident, Moonga was dragged to Boma Local Court by the girl’s 56-year old father Justine Mulunda who wanted K10,000 compensation for the pregnancy.

When asked why he would knowingly make a school girl pregnant; Moonga responded; “The girl did not look like a school girl, she was not serious with school”.

Reacting to Moonga’s reason of impregnanting his young girlfriend, Magistrate Fwambo said; “Who told you that if a girl does not seem to be serious with school then she should be impregnant? That is not right for you to do or say”.

The court upheld the claim for compensation for damage and ordered Moonga to pay K10,000 in monthly installments of K500 although he will start with a K1000 lumpsum at the monthend of October.

CAPTION: File photo illustration

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba