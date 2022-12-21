I Insulted Because I Was Accused Of Being Gay, Mr Lee’s Employee Tells Court

AFTER spending almost two weeks in the cells following revocation of his police bond, Fred Chulu, alias Mr Lee’s Employee, last week decided to change his plea in case he is accused of using insulting language.

Chulu has now pleaded guilty to the charge and told a magistrate that he used insulting language on Facebook in rage after being accused of being gay.

This is in a case the 30-year-old vlogger of Hellen Kaunda Township is facing three counts of use of Insulting language.

Allegations are that between May 12 and 13 May, 2022, the suspect appeared in three separate videos on Facebook circulating on social media.

He was captured using insulting language and conducting himself in a manner likely to provoke any person as to cause such person to break the public peace or to commit an offence against the person.

Chulu was later arrested and taken to court where he pleaded not guilty.

But he stopped attending sessions for about two month and his surety was no where to explain his absentia.

When magistrate Mutinta Mwenya queried the accused’s whereabouts last month, investigators informed her that he was last seen online in a clip in China where he was seemingly having a time of his life.

The court then issued an arrest warrant against the accused, who usually posts Facebook clips about his whereabouts.

About two weeks ago, Chulu was dragged to court on return of bench warrant and Magistrate Mwenya revoked his bond and ordered for his detention.

The court also refused to give him bail on grounds that he is a flight risk considering that he had flew to China at the expense of attending court.

Last week, Chulu, who has since shaved his braids, appeared in court and changed his plea to that of guilty.

“I admit the charge,” he said.

“Why did you use insulting language,” the magistrate asked.

“Because some boys posted a video online in which they accused him of being gay,” Chulu said.

He said in the clip, some boys from Six Miles area in Lusaka, further accused him of selling girls to Chinese.

The matter was adjourned for reading of facts and sentencing.

(Mwebantu)