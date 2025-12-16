I knew Wynter Kabimba SC was central and behind my dismissal as Permanent Secretary- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes;

Wynter Kabimba’s Challenge to Me



One of my best Podcasts ever, has been with former Minister of Justice and former Secretary General of the Patriotic Front, Hon. Wynter Kabimba SC.





It was three and half hours. It was one of my most engaging, indepth interview.



I told him that the interview was special as it literally could act as his official biography, in the absence of a written one.





Further, It was one the most widely watched interview.



I knew Wynter Kabimba SC was central and behind my dismissal as Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services. I knew he schemed to root me out of the Sata administration as he deemed as frustrating to their schemes against President Michael Chilufya Sata.





After my dismissal, Kabimba sent me a mocking sms text, reminding me that he had warned me that between him and Hon. Scott, they will get me fired…(I was just a mere PS藍!)



On my podcast, I was decent enough not to even bring these personal matters. I always focus on the bigger picture for our country, never on the petty, the narrow, or negative.





The Vice President, Guy Scott, his erstwhile ally, publicly called me “the most dangerous person” he had ever met as my “propaganda was worse than that of Fred M’membe” as Fred M’membe had a team and a formidable infrastructure (The Post).



But like many that know me would testify, I sincerely forgive and forget and I hold no single grudges.





On my podcast, I had Hon. Kabimba as an interesting subject, who held senior position from Town Clerk to Minister of Justice, and he would help chronicle the the country and the Patriotic Front.





So for Hon. Kabimba to accuse me of holding grudges snd accusing me of being a tribalist is failing to look in his own mirror, because this fits hisnwon image, a caricature he has crafted himself of in his many indecent turns and unashamed twists at the kind of politics.



I’m not surprised that he is attacking the dead to please President Hichilema who he is now constantly praising.





Until recently he has said far worse things against President Hichilema. I think the bigger person is President Hichilema who chooses to ignore the vile and vitriol verbal abuse he suffered, welcomed his decsion to join the UPND Alliance, and even attended Hon Kabimba’s funeral and loss of his father.



I have noted the challenge Hon. Kabimba has thrown at me that he wishes to come back to my Podcast.





I would gladly invite Hon. Kabimba back to my Podcast, but NOT to discuss these matters, but to delve into issues of policies, constitutionalism, governance and national development, matters I’ve always preoccupied myself with.