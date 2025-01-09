I Know what we need to do as a team; Nora Häuptle



Copper Queens new boss Nora Häuptle says she knows what needs to be done by the Zambia Women’s National Team, the Copper Queens as a team.



In an interview with a swiss publication, 20 Minutes, says she is excited with the potential of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalists.



Häuptle took over the Copper Queens top job last week after leaving her role as Ghana’s Black Queens head coach.



Häuptle has signed a three-year contract with Zambia and wants to improve the team tactically.





ON LEAVING GHANA’S BLACK QUEENS



The 41 year old says it was not an easy decision to leave Ghana.



“It wasn’t easy to give up the project,” Nora told 20 minutes.



“Basically, my contract was running out at the end of the year and we had discussions. But there were a few pieces of the puzzle that were not clear, which were relevant to my success.”





“I can’t just make compromises. But nothing happened, we are parting on good terms and with a lot of respect for each other,” she added.



Her predecessor Bruce Mwape has left gigantic shoes to be filled on a sporting level.





He led the team to the 2018, 2022 and 2025 Africa Cups. He qualified the team to back to back Olympics tournaments ( 2020 and 2024 Olympics).



He also led the Copper Queens to their maiden World Cup appearance at the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.





COPPER QUEENS MASSIVE POTENTIAL



Häuptle says she is excited by the potential of the team and knows what needs to be done.





“I’m excited by the team’s enormous potential. Recently, they have regularly participated in finals, but have not yet been able to perform convincingly. I know what we need to do as a team,” She said.



Zambia has the two most expensive female football players in history, Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC, 755,000 francs) and Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, 640,000 francs).





“A big challenge and personalities that I am very much looking forward to,” says Häuptle, who also wants to improve the structures in the association and take youth football to a new level.





After a coaching stint in the 1st Bundesliga, at the SFV and as national coach of Israel, Nora seems to have found her happiness in Africa.