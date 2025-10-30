Avram Grant Bows Out: “I Leave Chipolopolo Better Than I Found Them”



Avram Grant has stepped down as head coach of the Zambia national football team after nearly three years in charge, marking the end of an era that saw the Chipolopolo return to continental relevance.





The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed on Tuesday that it had reached a mutual agreement with the 70-year-old Israeli coach to part ways. The decision comes months before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) in Morocco.





In a farewell post shared on Instagram Wednesday, Grant said he was proud of the progress achieved under his leadership. “I am proud to leave the team in a much better position than when I inherited it,” he wrote, adding that back-to-back AfCON qualifications ranked among his biggest milestones.





Grant took over in December 2022, following Zambia’s failure to qualify for multiple AfCON tournaments. His tenure saw the Chipolopolo reclaim their competitive edge and reassert their presence on the continental stage.





FAZ general secretary Machacha Shepande thanked Grant for his service, saying both parties had agreed to “chart a new way forward” for the national team.





Meanwhile, FAZ says a new head coach will be announced soon as preparations for the 2025 AfCON continue. Zambia is drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Mali, and Comoros.





Online, fans have largely welcomed the move, with many praising Grant for restoring pride and identity to Zambian football — while others called for a new tactical vision to push the team toward its long-awaited World Cup dream.



© The People’s Brief | Sports