I Let God Down: Tyrese Gibson Opens Up About His Divorce

Actor Tyrese Gibson seems to blame his ex-wife, as he feels he has “let God down” by filing for divorce. He recently appeared on a podcast early this week to share his views on the subject.

During the conversation about his upcoming film 1992 and album Beautiful Pain, he reflected on the obstacles that could have marred his career, such as his divorces from Samantha Lee and Norma Mitchell.

He said it was challenging dealing with the false news about him in relation to the divorce cases, stressing that “a lie will always be more popular than the truth.”

Tyrese Gibson was married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009. He then married Samantha Lee in 2017, however, their marriage ended in 2020.

The Hollywood star had stated that he was not “devastated” when his marriage ended, however, he felt like he let God down on a “biblical” promise.

“…I got married because I wanted to do it for the rest of my life because I loved the way I felt and what I had in my marriage and my family,” he stated.

The Fast & Furious actor also advised “independent women” who say they don’t need a man.

“Here’s a memo to all the beautiful women in the world… nobody needs to go home to a poodle and a vibrator…Nobody needs to be alone. Nobody should be alone. This concept of being alone is bullsh–t,” the 45-year-old star stated in part of the interview.

The actor recently opened up about his pains when he appeared on The Breakfast Club talk show. He got emotional on the program as he reflected on losing several loved ones in the past 11 years.

“I’m doing the best I can with every 24 hours I get,” he told the host when asked how he handles grief. When tears started falling down his face, he continued, “I don’t need no tissue… Black men cry.”

His appearance on the show attracted mixed reactions on social media, with some people expressing sympathy.

“I know people make fun of him but vulnerability is a sign of strength. One thing you know is that he’s gonna tell you how he really feels and no one has to wonder,” a user wrote.

“He needs therapy, not to continue these podcasts or his social media. I wish him well…“Sending him nothing but healing energy. Grief has no time limit. I pray he heals,” other followers noted.