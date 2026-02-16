‘I LIFTED HIM LIKE A PAPER,’ KAFUE ASPIRING MP RECOUNTS HOW HE RESTRAINED HIMSELF FROM BEATING HIS AGGRESSOR





15th February, 2026



An aspiring Member of Parliament from Kafue, Maxwell Chongu has narrated a bar-side confrontation that nearly transformed from petty insults into a full-blown spectacle, but ultimately ended as a masterclass in restraint.





Chongu explained that after taking his daughters out, he parked by the roadside to wait for them when an unidentified man allegedly bashed his vehicle and began throwing insults with surprising confidence.





“I stayed in my car and even apologized, not because I was wrong, but because peace is always cheaper than chaos,” Chongu recounted.





Mistaking silence for weakness, the man reportedly doubled down, parking his car, walking over, and continuing the verbal assault as though auditioning for a one-man shouting competition.





“I pretended to be a coward,” Chongu said. “Meanwhile, I was simply choosing maturity over madness.”





The tension peaked when the man allegedly tapped Chongu on the shoulder, a move that quietly cancelled the patience subscription.



“That was when calm almost took a day off,” he admitted.





Stepping out of the vehicle, Chongu said the aggressor quickly realized he might have misread the situation.



“My instincts told me not to harm him, just to prove he was no match,” Chongu explained. “So I lifted him like paper and escorted him straight back to his car.”





Witnesses were left with a scene that delivered more shock than damage, as the confrontation ended without a single punch thrown.





If anything, Chongu’s account serves as a reminder that still waters often run deep, and that composure should never be mistaken for incapacity.



