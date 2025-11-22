‘I love you son… tell my mom daddy is a superstar down here’ – Singer Davido pays emotional tribute to his son Ifeanyi and his mother

Singer Davido paid an emotional tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi, and his late mother Veronica Imade Adeleke, during his show in Atlanta on Friday, November 21.

The singer rocked a jacket with Ifeanyi’s face imprinted on it. When Ifeanyi’s picture was shown on the screen on stage, an emotional Davido said;

‘’I love you son. I hope you are there. Tell my mum, Daddy is a superstar down here.”

Late Ifeanyi who was his first son, tragically passed away inside a pool accident on October 31, 2022.

May his soul continue to rest in peace, Amen.