I miss my family at home – Bowman Lusambo



JAILED former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo says he misses home and his family.



Lusambo has been away from his wife and five children since last November when he was convicted on assault and corruption related charges





On November 8, 2024, Lusambo was sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labor for corrupt acquisition of public property, three years for possessing a car and four houses in Silverest gardens and fined K9, 000 in each of the three counts of tax evasion in default nine months simple imprisonment.





As he appeared for another of his cases yesterday, the former Kabushi PF lawmaker lamented how Mwembeshi Prison was hindering him from spending time with his children.



“Nangu wingekala ku Protea (even if you stay at Protea Hotel) home is home, there is no place like home. We can’t run away from that guys, I miss home,” Lusambo told journalists.





This was after one of his close female relatives wept upon seeing him in court.



Before that Lusambo asked for a 10 minute break after the State called him a criminal over the properties he acquired during his hay days.





This did not sit well with the bulldozer who responded emotionally.



During his defence yesterday, Lusambo insisted that all his money had legitimate sources, citing business ventures in music supply and printing as well as employment in three companies before becoming an MP.





However, when asked to provide payslips and tax records, his responses were inconsistent.



“There’s no documentation because politicians don’t issue receipts,” he claimed when questioned about his earnings as MMD National Youth Coordinator.



The prosecution pressed further on a K960,000 transaction Lusambo allegedly made before his ministerial appointment.





While he maintained that the money came from business and employment, he struggled to provide clear documentation proving its origins.



Amid the grilling, the court intervened to advise Lusambo to remain calm and composed.





“When you are in the witness box, the other side plays with your emotions. Try to control yourself,” advised Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili.



Magistrate Chibwili later adjourned the matter to today at 09:00 hours.





CAPTION: Bowman Lusambo and wife Nancy poses with their twins Edgar and Esther and former president Edgar Lungu.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 26, 2025