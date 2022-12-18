I miss my wife mwee… I have analysed all the applications, none is coming close to my wife to activate the saliva glands- Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali

THE FUNNY THING ABOUT LIFE

Awe mwandini….. I miss my wife mwee… I have analysed all the applications, none is coming close to my wife to activate the saliva glands.

Muntu wandi apondebembukila pafwile pamoneka. (If I have to sin, it must be worth), noti kwati ndelya amashola.

The problem is that the targeted service providers are not bidding for the piece-works, they want permanent jobs, when my ring is still on my fingers.

The gobsmacking thing, is that, when my wife is home and asking me what time I will be home, who I am with, why I am late, I pray for a ka short holiday, alone, to enjoy the life of debauchery, but when I am alone, I don’t even have where to go, or Roses to hang around with and I am home even when I have full tank in the car.

Honestly I love that ka Ethiopian kalifulunganya amano. Anyway at the end of the day, that’s how God protects us from messing up our marriages.

Let me just wait for football and watch it alone in my bedroom.

I am not inviting for marriage counselling, this is just content for social media.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!