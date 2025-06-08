“I Mourn a Trusted Friend”, Uhuru Pens Emotional Tribute for Edgar Lungu





Kenya’s former President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 6, 2025, mourned the death of Zambia’s former head of state, Edgar Chagwa Lungu who died on June 5 in South Africa where he was receiving treatment.





Edgar Chagwa Lungu was born on November 11, 1956 and was a Zambian politician who served as the country’s sixth president from 2015 to 2021.Initially holding key ministerial roles under President Michael Sata, Lungu rose to power following Sata’s death and won the 2015 presidential by-election.





He secured a full term in 2016 after narrowly defeating Hakainde Hichilema, who later defeated him in the 2021 general election.



Lungu passed away on June 5, 2025, in South Africa due to complications from surgery





In his tribute, Uhuru remembered the late Lungu as a humble and visionary leader who dedicated his life to the unity and prosperity of his country.





Uhuru acknowledges the late Lungu’s work;

“President Lungu was not only a distinguished statesman who served his country with dedication and honor but also a man of humility, wisdom, and unwavering faith,” Kenyatta eulogized Lungu.





“It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that I have learned of the passing of my dear friend and brother, H.E. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, former President of the Republic of Zambia,” said Kenyatta.





Kenyatta hailed Lungu as a distinguished statesman who served with integrity and calm resolve during his tenure as Zambia’s president.





The former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta said Lungu’s leadership stood out for its commitment to national cohesion and progress and everyone wo ever worked with him will live to remember him.





“His commitment to the prosperity and unity of Zambia was evident throughout his presidency, and his calm, measured leadership will be remembered by all who knew and worked with him,” Uhuru said.