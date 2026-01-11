I never betrayed the people of Kanchibiya for voting Bill 7 – Sunday Chanda

By Sunday Chanda

My Brief Response to an interesting headline:



They say I have “betrayed” the people of Kanchibiya…





I find that interesting because the same people who elected me still meet me, still talk to me, still bring me their problems, and still judge me by what I deliver, not by which political choir I sing in.





If serving people, pushing development, and speaking sense is now called “betrayal,” then maybe our political dictionary needs an update.



In Kanchibiya, we don’t vote for party slogans, we vote for results.





And luckily for me, development doesn’t belong to PF, UPND or any alphabet. It belongs to the people.





As for losing my seat…well, that decision does not belong to commentators.





It belongs to the same electorate I supposedly “betrayed”… and I still live among them, not in press statements. 😄



Signed:



SCC.