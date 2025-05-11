I NEVER DESTROYED MMD! -Says Dr NEVERS Mumba

I NEVER DESTROYED MMD! -Says Dr Mumba



…..as NW Province gives him a thunderous welcome…



MMD Leader Dr Nevers Mumba last Thursday made a rebuttal to the false claims advanced by his political opponents that make him the subject of blame for the Party’s dwindled fortunes.





The vilified cleric wondered how he “destroyed “ MMD when he was out of the country serving as a Diplomat at the time MMD lost Power to the Patriotic Front in the 2011 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.





In his stump speech delivered to delegates who were in a frenzied mood, Dr Mumba invited comparisons with the late 2nd Republican President Frederick Chiluba stating that only him and the late President were voted for overwhelmingly for the position of Party President.





“No other President has ever won by 70% and above other than Mr Chiluba and myself,” said Dr Mumba amidist loud cheers from the audience, which was momentarily flashing the Party Symbol.





He went on to recount the many Bye Elections that were won under his leadership, a development which unsettled his enemies and brought about a hostile takeover of the Party, which was only given back to him four years later after a Court intervention.





Meanwhile, there was a scramble for Positions as an overwhelming number of delegates including the Youths, Women put themselves forward to contest for various positions in the Provincial Party Structure.





The well attended Provincial Conference ended with the election of the New Provincial Executive Committee which received its matching orders from the Party President.





The MMD Leader who is on a Countrywide tour is expected to complete the last tranche of his tour after covering five more Provinces.



BY MMD MEDIA TEAM