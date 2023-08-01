I only need one term and retire to be a pastor- Nelson Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa said he only needs one term as President of Zimbabwe to fix the economy and retire to be a pastor.

He told party supporters at a rally held at Muchakata Business Centre in Masvingo Central on Monday, that the late President Robert Mugabe and late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founding father Morgan Tsvangirai said he was the rightful person to fix the economy.

“I will not stay long in power, I will only be in power for one term and leave others to lead the country.

“I have been telling you ndakasiirwa basa naTsvangirai and Mugabe kuti basa rako kuti ugadzire nyika ive nechimiro, yava nechimiro ngakuite mumwe (Tsvangirai and Mugabe gave me task to fix the country until all issues are resolved and leave the presidency to others).

“I will then go and rest in Gutu, teaching about leadership, preaching the word of God,” said Chamisa.

He also said he would have a small Government with 15 ministers. Chamisa said there is no need for over 20 ministers when the economy is not functional.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has 21 ministries and over 50 ministers and their deputies. Some are special ministers in the office of the President.

“We want to have a lean and mean Government with a maximum of 15 ministers. You cannot be a minister of finance when the country does not have finance, Minister of water when there is no water in the country. You can’t be a minister of education when the education is in tatters.

“If I win the election and fail, the country should remove me from power. Leaders must know that they come and go. We want to stop the abuse of power,” said Chamisa.

He also said that due to the current structure provinces are divided based on tribal lines. His Government will redress that and divide them into five regions.

“Midlands will be the administrative capital of our land, Masvingo will be known as the ancient capital also retaining our culture and tradition, Bulawayo as the Industrial capital, Manicaland as the horticultural capital.

“The country will be reduced from 10 provinces to five regions, North, South, East, West and Central. We are currently dividing each other because of tribalism,” he added.