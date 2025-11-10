I proposed to my wife still despite knowing she cheated on me while I was in ja!l for 10yrs~Vybz Kartel

I proposed to my wife still despite knowing she cheated on me while I was in ja!l for 10yrs‼️





“When I returned from ja!l, my current fiancé admitted she cheated on me while I was in ja!l.





I forgave her immediately and asked her to cut links with the man which she did



I’d have been delusional to think she went 10yrs without craving and having intimacy.





I just forgave her and proposed immediately because she had been the only one holding it down for the 10yrs I was locked up and managing my businesses and my daughter. Making sure everything was going well for me in ja!l and out of ja!l”~Vybz Kartel ☠️