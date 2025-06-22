THE SITUATION: “

THE SITUATION: "I PROVIDE EVERYTHING — BUT SHE WON'T EVEN COOK FOR ME: MY MARRIAGE IS FALLING APART AND I'M DYING INSIDE!"

I come to you with a heart weighed down by sorrow, confusion, and quiet desperation. This is not a letter I ever imagined I would write not when I stood before family and friends in 2023 and promised to love and cherish my wife. Not when we welcomed our child into the world and began to dream of a future built on partnership, mutual growth, and love. But today, I write as a man who feels like he is quietly drowning in the very place he once called home.

When we got married, I believed I had found my lifelong partner someone to walk through the storms and sunshine with. Our bond had been nurtured over more than two years of courtship. We were not perfect, but we were committed. We agreed to send our child to stay with the grandparents temporarily due to our demanding work schedules a decision made not out of neglect, but out of love and responsibility.

In our marriage, I took it upon myself to be her strongest support. She came into our relationship with limited exposure to social life and modern systems. I stepped in, willingly. I introduced her to people she could connect with. I helped schedule her appointments, arranged her errands, and even contacted hairdressers on her behalf because I wanted her to feel beautiful and valued. She didn’t have a strong support network, so I tried to be that network. I did not see it as a burden I saw it as love in action.

But a few months ago, something shifted. Without my knowledge, she accessed my phone and read a chat between me and a hairdresser a woman I had contacted solely for her benefit. My intentions were misread as infidelity. The fallout was instant and devastating. She called the woman, insulted her, and dismissed my explanations. I was stunned. The very act of love I had shown was turned into a betrayal in her eyes.

I thought things would settle with time, but instead, they grew worse. Since that incident, there has been a deliberate withdrawal from her side. She no longer responds to my needs, however small. I have asked her kindly to prepare a meal or purchase an item, only to be met with silence or excuses. Meanwhile, she still has full access to my income. She controls the finances, holds the ATM card, and I’ve never questioned her judgment. I gave her that trust unconditionally, believing that love is built on transparency and shared responsibility.

But even with that trust, I have found myself being treated like a stranger in my own home.

Desperate to find a way forward, I reached out to her mother. Not to shame her, but to seek guidance, to create a bridge of healing. I hoped that perhaps an elder’s wisdom could calm the waters. But instead of peace, this act triggered more anger. She accused me of betrayal, told me I had gone behind her back, and in her rage, declared that she would never cook for me again.

What I thought was a heat-of-the-moment declaration has now become a painful reality. Since then, I have been living in a home that no longer sees me. I leave for work early and return exhausted, only to find no food, no warmth, no acknowledgement. The silence has become deafening. The absence of kindness once so abundant is now suffocating.

And yet, I still love her. I am not writing this out of bitterness. I am writing because I care deeply because I believe in our marriage and in the future we once dreamed of. I want us to raise our child in a home of peace, not one that is built on silence and resentment. I want to find my wife again the woman I promised to grow with.

But I am lost. I am not perfect. I carry my own faults. But everything I’ve done, even my mistakes, have come from a place of love. I have tried to pour into our home, emotionally and financially. I have tried to lead with compassion, even when I am hurting. But now I feel invisible. I feel alone in a marriage that was meant to be a partnership.

And what troubles me even more is the future we are creating for our child. One day, the baby will come home but to what? To parents who no longer speak? To a house divided by suspicion and coldness? What kind of model will that be for love, for communication, for family?

I am not asking for pity. I am asking for help sincerely and vulnerably.

How do I heal what’s broken? How do I reach her heart again without losing myself in the process? What steps do I take to bring warmth back into our home? Is it counseling? Is it space? Is it prayer? Is it surrender?

I am not ready to give up on my marriage. But I am also afraid of waking up one day having given everything, only to find that I lost my identity in the process. Please, if you’ve been where I am, if you’ve helped someone through this, or if you have words rooted in wisdom help me. Guide me. Show me how to save what I still believe in.

Because right now, I am hurting quietly… but deeply.

