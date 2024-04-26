‘I regret exposing my boobs and panties’ – Rihanna speaks on motherhood journey

Rihanna has expressed some regrets regarding decisions from her past that she says would no longer make as a mother of two.

The pop star currently has two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

However, upon thorough reflection on her ‘wild past’, Rihanna has expressed that currently as a mother, she would’ve ‘never worn’ some of her daring outfits.

Rihanna, 36, opened up about some of her past outfit choices and expressed regret over going topless in public and letting her “panties be out” at red carpet events.

British Vogue interviewed the singer on the red carpet of the Tobacco Dock launch of Fenty X Puma’s new brown creeper shoe where she admitted some of the “fashion irks” of her past.

“It’s going to sound hypocritical because I did so much s**t in my life, I had my nipples out, I had my panties out.

“But now those are the things, I guess as a mom, and an evolved young lady, emphasis on young, it’s just things that I feel I would never do, or I’m just like ‘oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?'” she confessed.