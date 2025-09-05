‘I Regret Not Buying it Before’: Aliko Dangote Explains Why He Didn’t Buy Arsenal as Club Value Doubles

Aliko Dangote Explains Why He Didn’t Buy Arsenal as Club Value Doubles

Wealthy Nigerian businessman, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that he once had the chance to buy Arsenal Football Club but chose to focus on completing one of his largest business ventures instead.

The Nigerian billionaire opened up about the missed opportunity in a recent interview with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua in New York.

According to Fakaza, Dangote has long expressed his admiration for Arsenal and admitted that he was prepared to make a move when the club was valued at around $2 billion.

However, he explained that the financial demands of completing the Dangote Refinery left him with no choice but to delay.

“I believe that window has closed. The last time we spoke, I said that once the refinery was done, I would make a move for Arsenal. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to follow through,” he said.

Regrets Over Timing

The billionaire admitted that he regrets not acting earlier, especially now that Arsenal’s value has risen to more than $3.4 billion.

“Actually, I regret not buying it before, but you know my money was more needed in completing my project (Dangote Refinery) than buying Arsenal. I would have bought the club for $2 billion, but I wouldn’t have been able to finish my project. So, it was either I finish my project or go and buy Arsenal,” he explained.

Still a Loyal Supporter

While he concedes the opportunity has likely slipped away, Dangote remains a loyal Arsenal supporter. He said that even though purchasing the club today would be more promotional than practical, he makes sure never to miss a game.