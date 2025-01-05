I RESPECT FAZ DECISION – BRUCE MWAPE



Coach Bruce Mwape says he has accepted FAZ’s decision to replace him with Swiss national Nora Hauptle as the Zambia Senior women’s national football team coach.





FAZ on Saturday announced the appointment of Hauptle as Shepolopolo coach on a three-year deal.



In an interview with the Mast Newspaper, Mwape said he is aware that FAZ has other plans for the Senior Women’s team.





“It’s always up to the appointing authority, just respect the decision they have made. Obviously they have other plans for the team and I can’t say it’s a bad decision, anyway. At the moment I can’t say much,” said Mwape.



He refused to say much on his removal from the Shepolopolo coaching bench.





“I have just learnt about that, it hasn’t been officially communicated to me. This has to be official. In the statement it says I am taking up a new role but I have not been communicated to,” he said. “I will give you a comment once that will reach me. I don’t know what they (FAZ) [have] got for me,” he said.





Mwape last year qualified Zambia to the 2025 Africa Cup.



He led the Team to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France last Summer.



That was the second time Mwape was helping Zambia to qualify for the Olympic Games.







Mwape last year was nominated for the Coach of the Year at the inaugural 2023 COSAFA Awards.



He has in the past guided Zambia to winning Bronze at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup in Morocco.





That was the second time “ba Bruce” was taking the Zambia Women National Team to the Africa Cup.



Mwape is an experienced trainer who has in the past coached Nchanga Rangers, Roan United, Indeni and Konkola Mine Police.



He was named as the Best Women’s national coach in Africa in 2021.



Mwape was also named among the best three Women’s national coaches in Africa for 2022.





He qualified Zambia to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.





Mwape has further led Zambia to go past the group stage of the Women’s Africa Cup for the first time in their history.



Mwape is a former Nchanga Rangers player.



(Story by Radio Icengelo)