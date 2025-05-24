“I sent my wife and my sisters to the Fally Ipupa Show”- Hon. Munir Zulu





Incarcerated Lumezi MP, Hon Munir Zulu has laughed off at malicious attacks directed at his wife Kasenge, for attending the Fally Ipupa Show at Ciela Resort.





I sent my wife, Mrs. Kasenge Zulu to the show.



“Kasenge went with my sisters and they were accompanied by Mr. Chanoda Ngwira ( Kumawa Spokesperson). So let them know that my wife was there with my blessings.”





He says the family has been going through a very difficult period as he has been frequently arrested and now he is imprisoned and he hoped the show would be a stress reliever.





“It’s temporary situation. We shall overcome.”