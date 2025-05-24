“I sent my wife and my sisters to the Fally Ipupa Show”- Hon. Munir Zulu
Incarcerated Lumezi MP, Hon Munir Zulu has laughed off at malicious attacks directed at his wife Kasenge, for attending the Fally Ipupa Show at Ciela Resort.
I sent my wife, Mrs. Kasenge Zulu to the show.
“Kasenge went with my sisters and they were accompanied by Mr. Chanoda Ngwira ( Kumawa Spokesperson). So let them know that my wife was there with my blessings.”
He says the family has been going through a very difficult period as he has been frequently arrested and now he is imprisoned and he hoped the show would be a stress reliever.
“It’s temporary situation. We shall overcome.”
The idea is good, but the moment is electrifying especially with ka 6 pack Ciders and Pungwas????
To avoid temptations stay indoors. She should equally feel incarcerated throughout 9 months because it is one body in marriage. Not one half is languishing the other half chadiba….awe awe awe ba Munir next time don’t allow it.
I am a parent imagining you were my son going through that horror then my ba pongoshi is on the dance floor and sipping, really it may not be the best picture to the community. No wonder people are talking negatively.
Imagine! The wife is already tempted then you send her to more temptations aaaah Mr Zulu is still a youth indeed, he still needs more learning.