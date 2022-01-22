I STAND WITH MS BEAUTY NAMUKOKO

By Hon Binwell Chansa Mpundu

Ms Beauty Namukolo worked with me when I served as Kitwe DC in the same position she’s in now as DAO for Kasama. She had come into Kitwe on a transfer from Kasama but didn’t stay longer because her family could not move from Kasama so we had to allow her to go back to reunite with her family but the short period I worked with her was amazing. She’s a pure professional who has been in the public service for long and she’s extremely humble, intelligent and the best Deputy any DC would like to work with.

Iam disturbed to watch a video of her being attacked and crying for help in her office by idiots who thinks govt can be run like aka sido. When you are displeased with some one who is in a govt office there are smart ways to push for that person to be remove from the office unlike using criminality like what I have seen in that video.

Sometime back when I served as DC some disgruntled Party youths wanted to come and lock up my office because they didn’t like me. Well even during our time, youths used to close people’s offices a practice that was foolish and one that should never be entertained but now a new dimension has been added that of beating an officer in his office.

When I got Intel that the youths were organizing to come and close my office, I told the security wings in Kitwe then that they should not do anything as I would sort those youths out myself and those youth are lucky they aborted their mission because they would have been taught a lesson of a life time had they proceeded with their plan because I was ready and I could not allow lowlessness.

Those foolish criminals who attacked the Kasama DAO regardless of who they are, are very well know in kasama and the police should report to the public the arrest of those criminals and we should see the law taking its course.

Public servants must be protected to work in peaceful environment and without intimidation from esp political hooligans. A DAO unlike a DC is a pure professional and there have been very rare cases that u will find a Cadre(politician) in that office.

KASAMA DC must be in the fore front in ensuring that justice is meted on those idiots who went to attack the office of the president.

We need normalcy in this country for we are tired of ubuwelewele and its such acts if left unchecked that makes people agitated and if those are UPND youths as reported, I want to challenge the UPND leadership that they are allowing the president to be embarrassed because he has promised the nation that he will not allow cadreism and he himself has demonstrated the will to fight the cancer but his support system are not helping him hence he’s slowly looking like a lone soldier in the fight.

I STAND WITH MS BEAUTY NAMUKOKO

I WANT TO SEE JUSTICE DONE AND IF I DONT GET TO SEE ACTION BEING DONE, THIS WILL BE THE FIRST ISSUE I WILL TAKE TO PARLIAMENT AND I WON’T STOP.

NONSENSE!!!!!!!!!!! some things never change!!!