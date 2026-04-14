‘I suffered for long’: Wicknell Chivayo finally gets his children back

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo marked a significant personal victory after the High Court ruling. The court allowed him to remain with his children following a dispute with his ex-wife, Sonja.

The ruling brought relief after what Chivayo described as a long and painful separation. He openly shared his emotions on Facebook, celebrating the outcome with humor and gratitude. Notably, he expressed appreciation for divine intervention and the role of Justice Tsanga in delivering the judgment.

Moreover, Chivayo reflected on the emotional toll of being denied access to his children. He described the experience as deeply painful, emphasizing how much he missed them. As a result, the ruling represented not only a legal win but also a personal restoration.

Gratitude, Humor, and Future Promises

Following the decision, Chivayo adopted a celebratory tone mixed with humor. He jokingly praised his lawyers while promising extravagant rewards. Although clearly lighthearted, the remarks highlighted his excitement and appreciation for their support.

In addition, he thanked his legal team for standing by him throughout the case. He credited them with helping him reunite with his children. Consequently, he expressed confidence that their dedication would soon lead them into a comfortable retirement.

At the same time, Chivayo’s message revealed a deeper sense of gratitude. He acknowledged both spiritual guidance and legal expertise as key factors in the outcome. Therefore, his post blended emotional sincerity with playful commentary.

Ultimately, the High Court decision marks a new chapter for Chivayo and his family. It restores his role in his children’s lives while closing a challenging period. Moving forward, he appears focused on rebuilding family bonds and embracing this long-awaited reunion.