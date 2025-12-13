I tell Energy minister not to announce anything on power and let people see for themselves – Hichilema





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he tells Energy minister Makozo Chikote not to talk about additional power supply and let citizens see the changes for themselves.





“I tell the minister of Energy, don’t talk about additional power, let the people see that there are more hours now, they will talk on their own, let’s not announce these things,” said President Hichilema.



“Let the citizens and small businesses and salons say they are now having their hair done.”





The Head of State said this at the Public Private Dialogue Forum (PPDF) in Lusaka yesterday.



He also shared that had government not taken up reforms in the energy sector, the country’s economy would have shut down by now.





“Tariff blending, net metering, open acccess, independent power producers, independent power traders, these are the reforms this government has brought in place. Without the energy reforms, after the drought, we would have shut this economy down,” he said.





He expressed shock that despite the positive impact the reforms have had on the economy, some citizens still complain about power.





“But I hear complaints that these independent power producers are greedy, you forget that that light you switch on to cook comes from them,” he said.





The Head of State explained that before government brought in energy reforms about four years ago, only ZESCO would produce electricity.





He urged the business community and all citizens at large to hold government accountable and demand for results and answers where necessary.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 13, 2025