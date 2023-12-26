I tendered in my resignation as Minister of Foreign Affairs due to MALICIOUS CLAIMS- Stanley Kakubo

Stanley Kakubo wites:

Dear All,

In view of the matter that is currently in the media regarding malicious claims over a business transaction between my private family business and our business partner with whom we still have good relations, I tendered in my resignation as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia.



This decision is to ensure that our Government is not distracted from continuing to look for solutions for bettering the lives of our people.

I remain loyal to his Excellency, The President, to the Government of Zambia and to our party the United Party for National Development, that has sponsored me twice as Member of Parliament.



I will continue to diligently serve the people of Kapiri Mposhi as Member of Parliament.

Let me take this opportunity to thank His Excellency the President, my cabinet colleagues, the staff at Ministery of Foreign Affairs for their support while I served as Minister.

In due course we shall put the story into correct context.

S. K. K. 26.12.23

KAKUBO IN FRESH SCANDAL

…video and documents show he collected $200,000 and a luxury car from a Chinese national…

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo is in a new scandal.

He received $200,000 and a luxury Mercedes Benz for the sale of a mine he claimed he owns in Kasempa District.

Kakubo of NRC 235416/68/1 received the money from Zhang Lianan of Lianan Mining Ltd.of Kitwe.

Kakubo also signed proof of receipt of the money.

A short video was also taken as he was collecting the money.

On Easter holidays of April 2022, Kakubo was seen leaving Sinoma Cement premises.

After the pictures emerged of him leaving with a noticeably heavy parcel, he claimed it was a calendar and diary he had collected from Sinoma. He couldn’t explain why he was collecting calendars four months after they were distributed.