I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry –Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday brushed off remarks by Prince Harry calling for increased US action in Ukraine, asserting that the Duke of Sussex does not represent British interests.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump stated, “I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that’s for sure. I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry. But I appreciate his advice very much.” He followed the rebuttal with a personal inquiry, asking, “How’s he doing? How’s his wife? Please give him my regards.”

The exchange follows Prince Harry’s unannounced visit to Kyiv, his third since 2022, where he addressed the Kyiv Security Forum. During his speech, the Duke appealed to American leadership to “honour its international treaty obligations,” referencing the assurances provided when Ukraine surrendered its nuclear arsenal.

While Harry clarified that he was attending “not as a politician” but as a “soldier who understands service,” his rare intervention into global policy drew a sharp response from the White House.

The tension comes at a delicate diplomatic moment as King Charles III and Queen Camilla prepare for a three-day state visit to Washington next week.

The royal visit, the first by a reigning British monarch since 2007, coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and is intended to highlight the “historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship” between the two nations.

Despite the friction over Harry’s comments, Trump has expressed respect for the King, calling him a “great man” and stating that he “looks forward to spending time with the King.”