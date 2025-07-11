I took full accountability for my actions. I went to prison, / served my sentence, and I paid my dues- Iris Kaingu

Iris Kaingu writes…



Dear Online Family;



I find it incredibly unfair that my name is being brought into a situation that has absolutely nothing to do with me. I have a family; a career, and a community that I serve and to be constantly dragged back into something that happened over 13 years ago every time there is a new headline is not only unkind, it is unacceptable.





At the time, I took full accountability for my actions. I went to prison, / served my sentence, and I paid my dues – something I have never hidden or denied. Since then, I have worked hard to rebuild my life with dignity and purpose.



I usually stay silent and choose not to respond to this tired narrative. But this time, it has gone too far: I need to speak up for myself.





Let me be clear: / will not tolerate being used as clickbait or a point of reference for stories that do not involve me. Any further attempts to do so will be treated as harassment, and I will explore all necessary steps to protect my peace, my privacy, and my reputation.





Please remember to be kind. You never truly know what someone else is carrying.



Ms Iris Kaingu



