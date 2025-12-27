“I Took Him to His First BET Awards” – Wale Reveals Role in Wizkid’s Global Success





Nigerian-American rapper Wale has opened up about his long-standing friendship with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, claiming he played a pivotal role in introducing the singer to the international market.





Hosting Wizkid in the US



During a recent livestream with Carter Efe, Wale disclosed that he once housed Wizkid in Beverly Hills, California, for an entire summer. He described the singer as his “boy,” noting that they spent that period creating music together.





The Early Days



Wale highlighted that their relationship spans nearly a decade, recalling that he was the one who accompanied Wizkid to his very first BET Awards show, marking a significant moment in the singer’s crossover journey.





He stated:



“I have been following Nigerian music, there are so many Nigerian artists that I like listening to. I don’t know some of them but I like listening to their music.





There are some I know personally like Wizkid. Me and Wizkid have been cool for almost 10 years now. I remember taking him to his first BET Awards show.





That is my boy. I once accommodated him at Beverly Hills for a whole summer. We were just writing music. We made a lot of songs together like ‘Drop for me’,”