I TRIED RECONCILING HICHILEMA, LUNGU, SINCE 2021, BUT GOT BURNT IN THE PROCESS – DR HAABAZOKA





Former Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) president Lubinda Haabazoka has revealed his attempts to facilitate reconciliation between former late president Edgar Lungu and his predecessor President Hakainde Hichilema, which ultimately ended in disappointment.





“I have tried my best on several occasions since 2021 to reconcile both parties and I only got burnt in the process,” he recounted.





Dr Haabazoka remarked that it seems that in Zambian politics, conflict is preferable to harmony and those who try to mediate often find themselves caught in the crossfire.





Dr Haabazoka implored government to set aside legal disputes in the interest of respecting Lungu’s memory and laying him to rest without any further delay.





He acknowledged that politics can be a fierce battleground but now, there is need to say goodbye to the former leader, who is also a friend and father to many.





“Let’s put aside our disagreements and focus on paying our respects. We can return to the political arena later but for now, let’s come together as a nation and give President Lungu the dignified farewell he deserves,” he stated.





“Withdraw all the court cases and let Lungu be buried wherever possible. This is not a matter of law but that of humanity.”



Dr Haabazoka called for both sides of the political spectrum to look beyond short-term gains and prioritise national healing and reconciliation.





“There are moments when you have to be willing to concede a battle in order to win the larger war. Let us remember that the long-term well-being of our country is far more important than a single legal victory,” Dr Haabazoka noted.





He urged government to prioritise compassion and humanity over legal battles, calling for former first lady, Esther Lungu’s needs to be put at the forefront and for the nation to focus on actions that would support her in this difficult time.





“As we come together to mourn the loss of our former leader, let us also recognize the grief of his widow. She deserves the chance to bury her husband with dignity and respect.”



Dr Haabazoka also appealed for emotional restraint and sober reflection from all parties involved.





“It is vital for all parties to remain calm and level-headed, this is not a time for political squabbles or power struggles. Funerals have always been a symbol of unity and reconciliation in African cultures, a time for families to come together in grief and remember the life of their loved one.”





He further called for a moment of reflection among all Zambians, regardless of political affiliation.





“We are courting a curse upon our nation if we continue on our present course. How can we live with ourselves when our actions cause so much suffering to others? The turmoil we witness is not simply the result of political conflict, but of a loss of empathy and basic humanity,” he added.



By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba June 27, 2025