I TURNED DOWN A GIG OFFER AFTER THEY PAID ANNE KANSIIME 2,000 USD AND OFFERED ME 5,000 KWACHA – SHI MUMBI ON UNFAIR GIG PAYMENTS





Renowned comedian Aubrey Luo alias Shi Mumbi, while featuring on Kenny T 1 ON 1 podcast, revealed some of the tough industry challenges he faces with event organisers.





After telling Kenny T that he chose to work with only Bana Mumbi and his manager, and not collaborate with other comedians because of conflicts that come with sharing money, Shi Mumbi revealed he also faces challenges with the corporates when it comes to fair payment for his services.





The comedian revealed that he once refused to be Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime’s supporting artist as they offered her way too much money compared to what he got.





“Na Kansiime nalikanapo at supporting artist. They want to pay me 5,000 Kwacha, and they want to pay somebody 2,000 dollars(equivalent to 47,600 Kwacha),” looking puzzled Shi Mumbi said in part.





He further highlighted that this was unfair, especially when comparing his stage impact to that of foreign acts.





On the flipside, Shi Mumbi told Kenny T that the treatment is different when local acts go outside the country as they are usually paid fairly and treated with dignity.





Shi Mumbi continued stating that sometimes they are unfair instances as he recently turned down a Denmark gig opportunity after being offered to be put on the “mark.”





“Everyone in diaspora knows me, and I’m talking about Zambians. Which mark are you trying to put me on?” He wondered.





The comedian found it outrageous that they offered him 40,000 Kwacha for a foreign gig that would take one month of his time when he makes about 20,000 Kwacha a weekend doing wedding gigs.





Shi Mumbi concluded by urging his colleagues to turn down shows with unfair pay offers for them to start receiving what they truly deserve.



