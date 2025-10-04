I WANT TO BE PART OF A POLITICAL PARTY, NOT FORM ONE – SANGWA

By Elfi Mwale Shampande

Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has clarified that his political ambition is to join an existing political party rather than form his own.

Appearing on Emmanuel Mwamba Verified via Facebook on Friday, Mr. Sangwa said he is open to working within an alliance that seeks genuine solutions for the country, stressing that he does not want to “tell people more lies” but to contribute toward meaningful change.

He emphasized that he has never declared interest in the presidency but is willing to serve in any capacity that contributes to national renewal.

Mr. Sangwa explained that his remarks come after months of reflection, following persistent calls from Zambians at home and abroad urging him to consider elective office.

He added that he has presented his “10-point questions” to the public as a mirror of what is broken in the country, encouraging citizens to join hands in charting a path toward renewal.

The constitutional lawyer further accused law enforcement agencies, the Judiciary, and the National Assembly of being weak institutions that function as extensions of the Executive.