I WANT TO DIE, TO GO AND JOIN MY HUSBAND.

If what I have observed in the recent past is anything to go by, leaving inheritance to your children without a proper upbringing is equivalent to zero work done.

And the work of bringing up children should be a shared vision between husband and wife. If the father and mother are pulling in different directions, again, the work done is zero.

Today, I witnessed a land transaction that left a bitter taste in my mouth. I escorted a Chinese friend who went to buy a very nicely developed farm. The seller of the farm was a widow and her three children; two sons and a daughter.

As they were finalising the finer details of the sale, the widow looked very sad, and at some point, broke down and cried. To my shock, her three children looked unbothered. Her two sons were even drinking Heineken while their sister was on savanna, as they concluded the sale.

I got a handkerchief and passed it over to her, to wipe her tears, that were coming out in torrents. Sobbing, the woman turned to me; “My son, God has really punished me for my mistakes. My husband tried to teach and discipline these children, but I would fight him, and spoil them. I thought spoiling them was love. He worked very hard to make us comfortable, sending them to the UK for education, buying properties, and developing this farm. He died 3 years ago, and everything he worked for has been sold. This farm is the only property left now, but these children have been fighting me, tooth and nail, to have it sold too. I want to die, to go and join my husband. I don’t want to witness how these children will suffer when this money is finished.”

She broke down again, wailing heavily. Her children were busy going round the farm laughing and talking millions with the Chinese, while sipping alcohol.

From their skin tone, fancy accents and refined BBC English, one would tell that these were proper cheese boys who grew up in aircons.

Poor woman!

I have also noted a similar problem in the villages. Selling inherited land has become the leading economic activity. Everyone is selling land to buy motor vehicles and drink the remaining money.

Maybe, you can save your children from becoming alcoholics by selling your properties yourself and drinking the money, to save them from themselves. Leave them with NOTHING so that they may be responsible and hardworking citizens.

Sell those things you have worked hard to acquire and drink everything. Even if you don’t drink it, someone else will still drink it. This will happen when you finally kick the bucket. Your sacrifices will turn out to be a curse, torturing your children and converting them to playful zombies, frequenting night clubs with cash from selling your property.

Author: Yona Musukwa