I WANT TO GO BACK TO DRC, WITNESS CRIES IN MALANJI’S CASE

Lusaka- Thursday, 27th June 2024

Charles Kabozya a witness from DRC broke under the piercing Makebi Zulu’s cross examination.

Kabozya offered to abandon his testimony in court and told Hon. Ireen Wishimanga that he wished to return to the DRC Embassy and go back home to Congo.

Mr. Charles Kabozya investigations magistrate from Kinshasa Congo, also told the court that he has does not know Malanji and that he has never met him before.

He further told the court that the two companies namely China Civil Engineering Corporation and Mass Investment Group SARL exit in Congo.

Kabozya further informed the court that he does not know and never met Malanji.

This is in a matter in which Malanji and former secretary to treasury Fredson Yamba are charged with 10 counts of willful failure to comply with laid down procedures and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Yamba is charged with two counts of willful failure to comply with laid down procedures while Malanji is facing eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Makebi Zulu presented unmarked document to the witness and asked whether the document looks at the opening of different kinds of companies, Kabozya said he cannot pronounce himself to the document that is not coming from him.

“I don’t want to pronounce myself over a document that is not coming from me. It’s not because I’m Congolese that you will have to ask me on every document that are coming from Congo. I don’t want to comment on the document I know nothing about,” he said.

And asked to mention the name on the documents, the witness reserved himself from responding.

“I cannot pronounce myself on the document, I reserve myself before the court of law, I’m not here to satisfy anyone,” he added.

Further asked if he was able to see what was listed as objectives on the named document, Kabozya requested for the courts protection.

“I seek this court to protect me, I’m a witness and not an accused. This question is reserved for the accused. I was sent here by the Congo government, I’m a free citizen. I request the court to protect me. I can withdraw myself and go to the embassy and return home,” said Kabozya.

Cross-examination continues this morning