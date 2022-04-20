WE TOLD YOU…

20th April, 2022

Last week I warned the UPND that their schemes to try to hound out the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Madam Lillian Siyuni will terribly backfire on them. I warned them that the DPP will not go down alone but that a lot of people including State House will find themselves implicated and exposed.

Today, we have been vindicated. The revelations by Mr. Milingo Lungu that State House struck a secret deal to grant him immunity from any prosecution have exposed State House. Today, Zambians have learnt that the so called fight against corruption is nothing but a smokescreen, a propaganda weapon by the UPND to try to paint the PF black while the UPND top brass is cutting deals in the dark of the night to enrich themselves amidst debilitating economic challenges that ordinary Zambians are enduring.

This afternoon, Zambians were treated to an embarrassing circus of a so called press conference by the Minister of Justice, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe who desperately attempted l, without any success to cleanse State House from this expose. The man failed to answer simple and straightforward questions that the Zambian people are asking. The Minister embarrassingly tried in vain to shift the focus of discussion. The issue at hand is not about whether State House was directing the DPP to enter into a deal with Mr. Milingo Lungu or not, no, that is not the issue and no one is talking about State House giving instructions to the DPP; the issue here that Mr. Milingo Lungu has actually sued for is that State House working together with the DPP secretly granted him immunity from prosecution; elyashi iyi. Not what Hon. Haimbe was trying push in his desperate but futile attempt to do damage control. Don’t twist things ba Minister.

The Milingo-State House debacle has exposed the UPND for who they are: hypocrites.

It is now clear that we have a government of dealers; when Zambians are sleeping them are busy cutting deals to enrich themselves.

Further, it is now clear to all that the so called fight against corruption is a hoax, a lie that UPND is using to paint PF black while they themselves are cutting deals in the dark of the night. There is no fight against corruption; actually this is a tip of the iceberg, the worst is yet to come.

If the President is not involved in this saga as his praise singers are desperately trying to make us believe, we challenge him to fire all those that have been named in this deal. Anything to the contrary is proof that he is actually the architect of all this.

In the next few days we shall issue a comprehensive statement revealing what the UPND is doing to KCM and Mopani Mines whilst the country is busy debating Mr Milingo Lungu; Zambians must open their eyes before it’s too late.

Issued by

Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, MP, MCC

PF Acting Secretary General