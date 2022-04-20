WE TOLD YOU…
20th April, 2022
Last week I warned the UPND that their schemes to try to hound out the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Madam Lillian Siyuni will terribly backfire on them. I warned them that the DPP will not go down alone but that a lot of people including State House will find themselves implicated and exposed.
Today, we have been vindicated. The revelations by Mr. Milingo Lungu that State House struck a secret deal to grant him immunity from any prosecution have exposed State House. Today, Zambians have learnt that the so called fight against corruption is nothing but a smokescreen, a propaganda weapon by the UPND to try to paint the PF black while the UPND top brass is cutting deals in the dark of the night to enrich themselves amidst debilitating economic challenges that ordinary Zambians are enduring.
This afternoon, Zambians were treated to an embarrassing circus of a so called press conference by the Minister of Justice, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe who desperately attempted l, without any success to cleanse State House from this expose. The man failed to answer simple and straightforward questions that the Zambian people are asking. The Minister embarrassingly tried in vain to shift the focus of discussion. The issue at hand is not about whether State House was directing the DPP to enter into a deal with Mr. Milingo Lungu or not, no, that is not the issue and no one is talking about State House giving instructions to the DPP; the issue here that Mr. Milingo Lungu has actually sued for is that State House working together with the DPP secretly granted him immunity from prosecution; elyashi iyi. Not what Hon. Haimbe was trying push in his desperate but futile attempt to do damage control. Don’t twist things ba Minister.
The Milingo-State House debacle has exposed the UPND for who they are: hypocrites.
It is now clear that we have a government of dealers; when Zambians are sleeping them are busy cutting deals to enrich themselves.
Further, it is now clear to all that the so called fight against corruption is a hoax, a lie that UPND is using to paint PF black while they themselves are cutting deals in the dark of the night. There is no fight against corruption; actually this is a tip of the iceberg, the worst is yet to come.
If the President is not involved in this saga as his praise singers are desperately trying to make us believe, we challenge him to fire all those that have been named in this deal. Anything to the contrary is proof that he is actually the architect of all this.
In the next few days we shall issue a comprehensive statement revealing what the UPND is doing to KCM and Mopani Mines whilst the country is busy debating Mr Milingo Lungu; Zambians must open their eyes before it’s too late.
Issued by
Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, MP, MCC
PF Acting Secretary General
There is nothing backfiring, the minister made a clean statement and institute responsible to check on the dpp are working. The minister told you government will not interfere for the sake of independence of JCC commission, i think.
How has it backfired iwe kasulukutu? No UPND schemed anything, it has always been you the stupid PF who have been scheming to escape justice through the same idiots you planted in sensitive offices and for that you will pay. No matter how long it takes, the law will surely catch up with you. This is how we have been telling you when you were illegally in power that your day of reckoning will surely come and for sure it has and is still coming. Bamwankole, ba koswe mu mpoto.
Hot air from pf cadre
This PF Kamwendo also! Ask him how many seats did PF win at the last byelection?
The idyot hasn’t realized his hallucinations have been overtaken by events and the truth has already come out. There was no statehouse immunity given to any PF fcking thief; Kayunyi faked the document and she signed it herself. Never, it cant work, JELE is calling.
HH can never meet the once powerful PF thieves, why would he do that? He is not naive on money like Edgar Lungu; the guy doesnt even get paid his salary! So what would he be doing with a known PF thief Milingo Lungu and his kama Hule Niece Siyunyi?
Leave the man alone! Chilangwa, you are moving with your own Ghosts and their fight is in futility. PF died many years ago!
@Chikala.
We buried PF.
Now let us bury their twin brother, UPND.
Let us collectively so NO to ama rubbish.
Let him return to be president of animal farm.
Long live Panama.
Minister has cleared the air. As educated as you are you couldn’t get anything from that briefing? Always wanting to incite citizens against Authority. Trouble maker.
Declare ultravires if any deal was struck on lifting Edfar Lungu’s immunity, compel HH to resume his press conferences and clarify issues in real time, any continued denial of availing information on pertinent matters the public is unconcerned about must be impetus for youth and public to pressure for early elections no matter how bizarre but it would allow for carefully considered choices now that the simple voter has been empowered to some extent that he/she wields power to designing the pathway to desired economic growth! No animal species annihilates itself thus behaviour of politicians no matter their party!
A conman can never hide his habits forever.
In this case, these habits have been revealed in record time.
Let us do the right thing in 2026.
No more ama rubbish.