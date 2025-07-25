I WAS APPOINTED AS TONSE ALLIANCE LEADER BY LUNGU BEFORE HE DIED, I WON’T RESPOND TO A NONENTITIES LIKE KBF – LUBINDA

LUBINDA BREAKS SILENCE,I WON’T RESPOND TO PEOPLE WHO DIDN’T APPOINT ME





By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



Patriotic Front Acting President and Tonse Alliance Acting Chairperson Given Lubinda has finally broken his silence amid ongoing wrangles in the alliance, declaring that he will not respond to individuals who did not appoint him.





Mr. Lubinda’s remarks come in response to Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube, who questioned his suitability to lead the alliance.





Mr Lubinda, who was appointed to the interim position following the death of former President Edgar Lungu, says decency demands that him as a subject should not respond but let others do it on his behalf.



