I WAS BEING STARVED IN BED, LAMENTS LUNGU

Mary Lungu has told Koswe in Zambia that the main reason she decided to marry another man and especially from Congu (Congo dust) is because her current husband named Mumba was failing to satisfy her conjugal desires.

Lungu says upon tasting a Congolese National, she felt heaven on earth adding that the feeling and banging she has been getting from the man is out of this planet and compared to non including her first husband.

Asked why she didn’t open up to the estranged Mumba, Mary disclosed that she had on several occasions told the man to up his game but that all couldn’t work.

And asked if she had to decided to marry second man because of financial challenges, Lungu who is originally from Malawi stated that Mumba who is also traced to be from Malawi as his mother was from that country, proved to be weaker.

According to research, several men in the Southern Africa region are said to be lazy in terms producing children but of late, some have been claiming to be bulls like Bowman Lusambo who calls himself as Lamba bull and Dr Aaron Mujajati who calls himself as a Tonga bull while Romeo Kangombe who is Sesheke MP has been calling himself as a Lozi bull (Poho) while Kambwili calls himself the only bamunyinane and Bemba Mporokoso bull whereas Canisius Banda as if it is to confirm Mary Lungu’s claims about men from the East, he has been calling himself as the only East bull and Charles Kakoma as North Western bull.

Seen here is Mary holding roses 🌹 from her second husband minutes before the first husband bumped in to claim her

(Koswe)