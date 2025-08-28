“I was cancellèd by Nollywood because I refused to mix “juju” with talent and creativity!!”

– Hank Anuku





Damn, I came into this industry (Nollywood) as that Americàn gangst#r and was given so many lead roles due to my “hey wats up men” accent but I was just being me you know.





Some say I fell off cos they think I do dr#gs but you know nothing about Hanky, I am the realist gee who would do no juju whatever thing you call it to push my crafts and talent.





They stopped giving me roles but I am still al!ve and I am surv!ving, that is what matters.