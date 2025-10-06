I was for Brian Mundubile, but I’ve to compare with Willah Mudolo – Davies Mwila

I was for Brian, but I’ve to compare with Mudolo – Davies!

My support was for Brian Mundubile, but I now have to compare him with Willah Mudolo, and it’s my democratic right to do so, says former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila.

Speaking with Daily Revelation over the weekend on the new entrance of South Africa-based Zambian entrepreneur Mudolo into the PF presidential race, Mwila defended Mudolo’s constitutional right to stand for presidency in the former ruling party.

Asked about the reported traction Mudolo is said to be getting in the PFand that already a significant portion of party stalwarts and the base were flocking to South Africa “like they were getting on flash buses” to meet up with him —Mwila responded:

“First and foremost, me from the word go I said I will support Brian Mundubile. That has been my decision. I have not hidden that,” Mwila said.

-Daily Revelation