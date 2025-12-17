I was not disqualified by UPND nor was I rejected- Timothy Kantenga

MY OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON THE PARTY DECISION IN THE CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION.



Fellow party members, supporters, well-wishers and the good people of Chawama,



I am compelled to address you today with clarity, sincerity and a deep sense of responsibility to our great party, the United Party for National Development (UPND) and to our collective mission of serving the people.





Following the party’s decision to field Mr. Morgan Muunda as the UPND candidate for the Chawama By-Election, I have noted the concern, confusion, and emotional reactions among some of my supporters and sympathizers. It is therefore important that I clear the air and speak directly and honestly.





First and foremost, I was not disqualified by the party nor was I rejected. The decision taken was a strategic and lawful measure aimed at protecting the party and its candidate from a possible disqualification by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





The facts are simple and straightforward:

The voters’ register being used for this by-election is the 2021 register, a decision which was just announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). My current voters’ card although valid and legally issued in December last year, is aligned to the 2026 general electoral cycle. Upon discovering this technical irregularity, the responsible and principled decision was made in order to safeguard the party from unnecessary complications.





This was not exclusion. It was discipline and loyalty to the rule of law. And this was certainly not betrayal.



UPND is bigger than any individual ambition, including my own. I remain a loyal, committed and disciplined member of this party and I fully respect the decision taken by the party leadership in the best interest of our collective victory.





Accordingly, I wish to bring to your attention that I unreservedly endorsed my colleague and cousin Morgan Muunda as the duly adopted UPND candidate for the Chawama By-Election. He is our candidate and from today onwards, there must be no room for intra-party divisions, bitterness or distractions.





I therefore strongly urge all my supporters, campaign team and well-wishers to rally fully behind Mr. Muunda. The time for internal contestation is over. The task before us now is to secure victory for UPND on 15th January 2026 and to defend the vision of our party and the leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.





LET ME BE VERY CLEAR

I will not tolerate insults, negative commentary or attacks directed at our candidate Mr Muunda or the party leadership in my name. Such actions undermine party unity and do not represent my values or my position.





In demonstration of my commitment, I have offered my campaign machinery, logistics and structures to our candidate and I will personally be on the ground in Chawama campaigning alongside my team to ensure we carry the day.





To those who stood with me, believed in me and invested their time, resources and trust, I thank you deeply. Your support has not been in vain. Politics is a journey, not a moment, for now the priority is the party, the people and the presidency.





As I conclude my statement allow me to thank His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and the entire UPND leadership for adopting me, it remains the single most honor and rare privilege of my life.





Let us move forward together in unity, discipline, and purpose.



God bless Chawama.

God bless UPND.

God bless the Republic of Zambia.



Timothy Kantenga

UPND Member & Servant of the Party