I was not fired over Bill 7 – Former Health Minister Muchima

FIRED Minister of Health Elijah Muchima has dismissed as false assertions that President Hakainde Hichilema dismissed him because he voted against Bill 7 of 2025.





Dr Muchima said that if politician Chilufya Tayali were in Zambia, he would sue him for defamation of character over the allegations made against him.

The Ikelenge lawmaker said this last evening when he featured on Diamond Television.



When asked why he was fired on Wednesday, the former Lands Minister said he was unaware of the reasons because the dismissal letter did not state them, although some people have been speculating.

He said he is also wondering why he was relieved of his duties but is unhappy with some claims being made about his dismissal.

Dr Muchima said allegations that he connived with Mazabuka lawmaker Garry Nkombo in a bid to take over the UPND leadership, and that he voted against Bill 7, are untrue.



“Tayali should concentrate on his issues. He should not bring in things he does not understand and implicate people. Where is he getting this data?



“This Tayali, what he is committing is cybercrime.

“Where is Tayali getting this information to bring me into disrepute? I have been extremely loyal. How could I connive with Garry, and for what?”



He wondered why he is being accused of voting against Bill 7 when he is an “extremely” loyal UPND member who was actually a champion of the piece of legislation.



“Let’s be sober. I am the champion for Bill 7. I supported every step my boss asked us to take. God in heaven.”

The anchor then asked why people would falsely accuse him of conniving to take over UPND leadership with Mr Nkombo, who is the party’s elections chairperson.



“In life, as you grow up, be careful, even with your own wife or friends. People will start creating stories. This is an election year. If you can bring a Bible here, God knows what I did.



“I am not deceitful. In politics, people are not happy; they want to bring you down.”

Mr Muchima said, however, that there is an individual causing problems who wants to contest the Ikelenge parliamentary seat.

“I don’t want people creating negative and misleading statements that I want to unseat my President. One chap—the one causing problems, a former DC—was celebrating [my dismissal] two days ago. He will not make it.



“In life, be careful. Don’t think everyone will love you when they see you doing well; they start creating stories. This is an election year. Politics—people are not happy; they want to bring you down.”



The accountant and lawyer said he has been nothing but loyal to President Hichilema and will continue to be so.

“I am an accountant and a lawyer. I am one person who has never been fired before. I will never be deceitful, and if all these allegations are investigated, it will be seen that they are not true,” Mr Muchima said.

(Mwebantu, Saturday, 21st Februray, 2026)