By CIC Africa.



I WAS SENTENCED TO DEATH IN MALAYSIA BARACK OBAMA AND POPE SAVED ME -PEACE.





A Nigerian woman, identified simply as Peace, has shared her harrowing ordeal of being sentenced to death by hanging in Malaysia after unknowingly trafficking drugs at the behest of her husband.

Speaking during an interview on Brekete Family, Peace recounted how her marriage, which began in 2009, spiraled into a nightmare that nearly cost her life.





According to her, she married a man named Mr. George in 2009, and by 2010, he had relocated to Malaysia. The following year, while she was pregnant with their second child and battling a painful growth in her eye, George persuaded her to join him abroad for medical treatment. He insisted that surgery in Malaysia would be safer than in Nigeria and quickly made arrangements for her visa and ticket.

Before her departure in April 2011, Peace stayed with George’s elder sister in Lagos to finalize her travel documents. It was during this period that her husband asked her to travel with a bag delivered by his friend. Though she already had her luggage packed, George insisted that the bag looked more “appropriate” for international travel.





Unaware of what was hidden inside, Peace agreed to carry the bag. On arrival in Malaysia, however, she was arrested by security officials who discovered drugs concealed in the luggage. She was immediately charged with drug trafficking, a crime that carries the death penalty in the Southeast Asian country.





“It was death by hanging. On May 24, 2015, they sentenced me to death by hanging,” Peace recalled, her voice heavy with emotion.





She explained that she endured a lengthy trial, during which she tried to prove her innocence but was ultimately convicted. Her world crumbled as she faced the grim reality of execution.



However, fate took an unexpected turn. According to Peace, her execution was halted after international intervention. “At that time, they put a stop to hanging women because Barack Obama and the Pope came to beg Malaysia, saying the killings were too much. So they gave me life imprisonment,” she recounted.



Peace described her years in prison as a period of pain, reflection, and survival. She explained that she had been thrust into a nightmare not of her making, betrayed by the man she trusted most.





“I never knew the bag had drugs. My husband deceived me, and I became the one to suffer for it,” she said.





Her testimony highlights the plight of many Nigerians who have fallen victim to drug trafficking rings, often manipulated by close associates or lured with promises of opportunities abroad.





Rights activists have repeatedly called attention to cases like Peace’s, urging Nigerians to be vigilant and to avoid carrying items they cannot personally verify.



CIC PRESS TEAM