I Was Sodomized By My Stepfather- Amos Ngwira

I WAS SODOMIZED BY MY STEPFATHER

MY name is Amos Ngwira and I am 18 years old.

My biological father died when I was 8 years old and when I was 10 years old my mother remarried.

My life turned upside down when my mother and I moved to live with my stepfather, and not long after, he started abusing me physically.He would whip me with an electric cable for every small mistake that I made.

Even though my mother knew about the abuse she never protected me or intervened on my behalf but instead she accused me of trying to ruin her marriage.

My stepfather started sodomizing me when I was 12 years old.He would sleep with me two and sometimes three times in a day and he would threaten to kill me if I ever told anyone.

My mother and my stepfather died in quick succession two years ago and during the time of their death,I had already developed a problem of failing to control my bowel movement, causing feces to leak unexpectedly from my rectum.

I lived with this problem for quite some time and I never told anyone, I only opened up and told my grandmother after the problem became worse and after I started having health issues.

My grandmother took me to the hospital were I went under several medical check ups. I also did an HIV test and unfortunately the results came back positive and was immediately put of HIV treatment (ARVs).

I was also give some medicine for my bowel movement problem and was advised the type of food to be eating and to also start wearing absorbent pads.

I am currently recovering from my grandmother’s place in Rufunsa and I must say there is improvement and I can’t wait to go back to school in grade 11 next year.

My advice to the parents out there is that always be protective of your children, most of these innocent children are defiled and sodomized by people you live with right there in your homes.

