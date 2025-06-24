I was willing to announce Lungu’s death but the family refused to engage – Hichilema





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he was willing to announce the death of his predecessor former president Edgar Lungu after he learnt of it in the early hours of June 5, 2025 but the family of the former president refused to confirm with him.





President Hichilema acknowledged that the announcement shouldn’t have come from the family but it is sad that things turned out that way.





“In our case, my colleague was in the hands of the family. I knew he (Lungu) had passed on, early in the morning of the 5th of June,” said President Hichilema.





“I decided to say nothing until we consulted the family. And I reached out to the secretary to the cabinet, my team around, I said, I cannot announce the death before the family is engaged. The family refused to engage us.”





He added that while government was struggling with how best to engage with the family, Lungu’s death was announced by his daughter Tasila.





“The family made a public announcement. Once they made a public announcement, that’s the time I said, that’s confirmation. It shouldn’t have been like that, but it’s like that,” explained the Head of State.





“And the same day, I issued a statement. I didn’t take 48 hours, as people said, the report said. Why am I saying this to you? I think it’s important as citizens for you to be aware of this information. Because I scan what’s going on social media, a lot of them. So that’s the circumstances that we find ourselves in, but the point is that, that’s our desire to barricade.”





The President further said people must understand Lungu was not just an ordinary citizen and he was the only former president who died with his immunity.





“I know amongst yourselves there’s probably polarisation of views, but really, he was not an ordinary citizen. He was president. He was the only president who lived after leaving office and went to his lord with his immunity intact.”





“Those who lived before him, after the president, they all had their immunities [withdrawn], President Kaunda, President Chiluba, President Banda. Again, contrary to what is being said in the public media, facts are there staring at us,” stated President Hichilema.





He added that if Lungu is not buried in Zambia, citizens must understand that government has really tried and it is just beyond their control to do anything



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, June 24, 2025