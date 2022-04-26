HICHILEMA’S PRESS CONFERENCE

Lunte PF member of Parliament and former Minister of Transport and Communication Mutotwe Kafwaya writes:

PRESS CONFERENCE. Today 25.04.22.

MY THOUGHTS

The President started well – talked about unity, respect and learning from the elderly, cherishing them. Then he referred to TRANSPERENCY & SERVANT LEADERSHIP.

Who was the greatest servant leader? JESUS CHRIST our example.

After his good introduction, the rest of the speech was ever poor – in my view. It was full of self praise and in many cases personal and contradictory.

The President thinks of himself as a decent one. That is self righteousness. He thinks of his team as being great and doing great. No sir, you’re judging yourself.

() at a presidential level, calling out names in the manner he did was rather LOW;

Nakachinda

Lubinda

Chilangwa

Milingo

NO, not at presidential level, that level is too high. I thought after nine months in office it would be different. The Chanda Kabwe, Samuel Mukupa stuff must have been left behind. It is now looking like a habit.

() the president advised against social media propaganda. But found it hard to mention Koswe and the Watchdog . WHERE ARE THEY DOMICILED?

() the president spoke of how orderly the country has become under his leadership. HE COULD NOT MENTION NEW CASES OF ABDUCTIONS. Even though he spent so much time talking about arrests, corruption and rule of law.

The president expected Hon Lubinda to give him bond. THIS SHOCKED ME, much like many other things he spoke about TODAY. How did he expect a police bond to be given by a minister? Later on one not responsible for Homs Affairs?

Mr. President has delivered on POLITICAL CADERS INFLUENCE IN BUS STOPS AND MARKETS. No one can argue about that. But on most things he boasts about, he needs to be more detailed.

() Just a reminder, a court directive to bring SHEBY CHILEKWA before a doctor at UTH was ignored by police. That isn’t rule of law Mr. President. Further, it has been so many days if not months since Chilekwa and Mumbi were apprehended and locked up, they aren’t yet going to court – so those days you mention sir, do not apply to everyone.

() Look how he misrepresented Nakachinda’s statement and Chilangwa’s song. UBUTUTU is about not knowing, in others words ignorance. It is not foolishness as you put today sir. And surely no one knows everything.

() I hear Hon Chilangwa’s song. Nalikwebele ati sonine mubwato wanina pangombe. (I told to come into the boat but you went on a cow) how could this be misunderstood to mean the president is a cow?

IN ONE OF MY POSTS, I requested the presidential team to be offering him good advice. On this press conference, you’ve let me down again colleagues.

Did any body observe that THE PRESIDENT TOOK 55 minutes talking about CORRUPTION, ARRESTS and related matters but took LESS THAN 20 minutes talking about the economy. QUESTION where is his greatest passion? And in the entire economic session no mention of high food and commodity prices. Only to say fuel has been increased less in Zambia than other countries.

The president requested the NATION to compare the first nine months of UPND and the last nine months of PF. No sir, that is comparing apples with guavas. Start and end aren’t comparable. Remember three of those nine months in PF was about general elections.

Your Excellency, just to refresh your memory, when KK died, you were neither a president nor a former president. You were an opposition political party leader. To compare you, then to President Lungu now is impossible.

I end by stating, I wasn’t IMPRESSED.

Mutotwe KAFWAYA, MP