I WILL CONTEST AS KEEMBE MP BUT I HAVE NOT RESIGNED – MAPUSHI.

‎

‎Lusaka Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Alex Chipo Mapushi has firmly denied circulating claims that he has resigned from his position in order to pursue a parliamentary bid.



‎

‎In an interview with KeembeFM News today, Mapushi clarified that he remains fully in office as Deputy Permanent Secretary for Lusaka Province under the Office of the President.



‎

‎The has been reports suggesting that the Lusaka Provincial Administration Deputy PS had stepped down to focus on contesting the Keembe Constituency parliamentary seat in Central Province.





Keembe, located in Chibombo District, is currently represented in parliament by Princess Kasune, who also serves as Minister of Justice.



‎

‎Addressing the circulating reports that he had resigned from his government, Mapushi confirmed his interest in elective politics particularly for Keembe constituency but emphasised that any action from his end would be made formally by following the proper procedures.



‎

‎Mapushi’s family has historical ties to the constituency, as his late father, Lackson Mapushi Senior previously served as MP for Keembe under the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) regime.



‎

His clarification comes amid growing political activity ahead of future elections, with civil servants required to adhere to public service regulations when expressing political ambitions.



By James Mwale

Keembe fm 103.5FM